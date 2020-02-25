Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:QRI)

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of A$1.60 ($1.13) and a one year high of A$1.79 ($1.27). The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.67.

