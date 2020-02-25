Quant (QNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $44.44 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Quant token can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00039575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. During the last week, Quant has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $44.44 million and $2.29 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00450167 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001418 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012426 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001748 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007768 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

