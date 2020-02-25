Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $294,728.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001074 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025669 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.81 or 0.02904492 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002179 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000557 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 148% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,463,738 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex, CoinExchange and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

