QunQun Market Cap Hits $3.30 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, QunQun has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $209,988.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $5.60 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00480684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $579.64 or 0.06312392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00059144 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025661 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010755 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QUN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 675,197,297 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $10.39, $13.77, $7.50, $51.55, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60, $32.15, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

