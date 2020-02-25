Radium Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00006153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. Radium has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $5,194.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00024250 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 74.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,960,391 coins and its circulating supply is 3,947,038 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

