Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 136,307 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 573.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,307 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.93. 39,645,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,916,082. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

