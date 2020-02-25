Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,253 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,538 shares of company stock worth $2,761,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.54. 5,024,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,593. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average is $123.96. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus cut their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

