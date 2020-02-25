Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,785 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Cfra dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.77.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.28. 3,987,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.50. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

