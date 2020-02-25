Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $6.38 on Tuesday, reaching $259.88. 67,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,014. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.78 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.36.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

