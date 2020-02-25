Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PBF Energy worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,627,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in PBF Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PBF Energy by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.53. 141,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,544. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 811,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,129,894.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,234,214 shares of company stock worth $95,716,949. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

