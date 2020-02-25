Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 272.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,983 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 48,953 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total value of $5,752,467.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,430,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,215,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,381,303 shares of company stock valued at $180,185,049. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.44. 358,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.60. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

