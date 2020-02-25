Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 19,570 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 117.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.54. 674,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,671,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.09. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.28.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.