Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,184 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.81. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $191.42 and a 52-week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

