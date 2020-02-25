Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 6,259 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.93. 287,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,051. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

