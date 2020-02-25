Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 61,136 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.19. 21,941,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,105,225. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.48.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

