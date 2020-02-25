Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,446 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Hess by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. 356,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,758. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

