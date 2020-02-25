Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 111,019 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,461,000 after buying an additional 1,843,378 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,086,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,496,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. 1,543,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,478,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

