Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,202 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ONEOK by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in ONEOK by 5.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

NYSE OKE traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.61. 380,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,503. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.53%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

