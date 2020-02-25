Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 266,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,190,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EUFN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 101,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.