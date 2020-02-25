Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.31.

SBA Communications stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.47. 63,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,418. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $178.57 and a 52-week high of $309.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.30.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.