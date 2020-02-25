Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 182.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151,239 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 658,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

