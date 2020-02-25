Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,854,000 after acquiring an additional 210,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,093 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,830 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,078,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Shares of MPWR traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,883. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $193.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $3,013,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,728,850.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $1,843,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 361,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,617,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,690 shares of company stock valued at $60,640,964. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

