Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. 342,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,942. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -255.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.