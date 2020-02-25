Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,066 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cimarex Energy worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after buying an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,135,000 after acquiring an additional 102,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after acquiring an additional 259,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after acquiring an additional 407,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after acquiring an additional 40,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. 277,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

XEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

