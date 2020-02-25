Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Lennar by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LEN traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $44.84 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 8.71%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

