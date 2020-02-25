Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 126,811 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

COG stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 810,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,955,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

