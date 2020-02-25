Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 169.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,011 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENBL. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,772,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,918 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,673,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 995,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 435,467 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,410,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENBL. ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $15.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3305 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.69%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

