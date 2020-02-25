Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 55,866 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 156,585 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1,897,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,979 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,564,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $113,378,000 after buying an additional 853,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBL traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. 775,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,931,656. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

