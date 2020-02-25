Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 585.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 274,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 234,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 442.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,040,665 in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.52.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $58.09. 425,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,923. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

