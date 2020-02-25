Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,950 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 203.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.51. The company had a trading volume of 91,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.73. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seattle Genetics to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $228,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $3,261,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,567. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

