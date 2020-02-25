Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Teradyne worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $368,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $8,165,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of NYSE TER traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. 195,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,039. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

