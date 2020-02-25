Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,945 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Incyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,599,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,825 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $77.32. 2,106,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,825. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

