Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,307,000 after purchasing an additional 254,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after purchasing an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at $33,678,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,045 shares of company stock worth $13,550,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,411. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

