Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.86 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,467 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

EFA traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.56. 5,060,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,723,809. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

