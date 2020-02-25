Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,851 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

TROW traded down $5.29 on Tuesday, reaching $126.46. 159,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,712. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $95.07 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

