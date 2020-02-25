Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $666,484.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 682 shares in the company, valued at $406,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,856.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,107 shares of company stock worth $18,544,904 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $21.54 on Tuesday, reaching $558.63. The company had a trading volume of 83,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $591.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.14.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

