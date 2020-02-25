Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Welltower by 9.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 588,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 87,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.03.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, reaching $82.97. 3,761,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,510. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

