Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metlife stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.56. 1,136,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

