Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 14,526 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $266,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 96.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, hitting $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,114. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.82%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.