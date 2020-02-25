Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,739 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 261,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.49. 90,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.25.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Insiders have sold a total of 130,805 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,529 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

