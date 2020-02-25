Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,202 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Ventas by 10.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $3,543,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $5,384,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.81. 4,998,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Mizuho started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.