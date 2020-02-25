Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $71,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 280,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 142,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 223,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,559,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,946. The company has a market capitalization of $425.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day moving average is $126.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

