Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 14,473 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apache worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apache in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Apache by 56.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Apache by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of APA stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 415,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $38.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.