Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 156,846 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 156,846 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 289,701 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,236. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.