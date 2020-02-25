Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 17,212 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,212 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after buying an additional 199,298 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 169,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $6,446,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

ALXN stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.10. The company had a trading volume of 321,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,699. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

