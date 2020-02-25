Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 18,172 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,172 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,022,000 after buying an additional 109,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,478,000 after acquiring an additional 269,058 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,877,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,773,000 after acquiring an additional 103,623 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,848,000 after acquiring an additional 117,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Allstate stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.31. The company had a trading volume of 188,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.68. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.