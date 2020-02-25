Raymond James Analysts Give Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) a C$3.00 Price Target

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) has been given a C$3.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on Strad Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.39 in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:SDY traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.35. 87,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,172. Strad Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The company has a market cap of $97.73 million and a P/E ratio of -35.61.

Strad Energy Services Company Profile

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

