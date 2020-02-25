Raymond James Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$62.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTY. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on MTY Food Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:MTY traded down C$1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$52.50. 87,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$57.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.30. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$49.50 and a 12-month high of C$68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

