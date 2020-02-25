RChain One Day Volume Reaches $2,244.00 (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One RChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, Bilaxy, Bitinka and Kucoin. During the last week, RChain has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. RChain has a market cap of $6.60 million and $2,244.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.02819253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00221863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00138104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, ChaoEX, IDEX, AirSwap, OOOBTC, Bilaxy, BitMart and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

