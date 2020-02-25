Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) Insider Acquires £34,200 in Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) insider Bob Cowdell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £34,200 ($44,988.16).

Shares of RECI stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 171.25 ($2.25). 336,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,582. The company has a market cap of $392.73 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.65. Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 176 ($2.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

